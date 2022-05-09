FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Nashville area nonprofit will be setting up shop in Fort Payne Saturday morning.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, One Generation Away’s mobile food pantry will be giving away groceries to community members in need at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne (151 18th Street NE). Volunteers are also needed, and those interested need only show up at 7:30 a.m.

No registration is required to volunteer or receive groceries. Groceries will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis; organizers encourage those receiving food to arrive early.

The giveaway lasts until 10:30 a.m. or the groceries run out, whichever comes first.