ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’re in need of food, a mobile pantry coming to Arab may be able to help.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, One Generation Away will be setting up in the former Scofield Plymouth parking lot (810 North Brindlee Mountain Pkwy) giving away a load of groceries – including fresh produce, pantry staples, and more.

Food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis until 10:30 a.m. or the food runs out. No questions will be asked; no paperwork is needed, just drive on through the site.

If you’re interested in helping distribute food, just show up at 7:30 a.m. to help organize and distribute food; no registration is needed.