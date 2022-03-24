FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Food Bank of North Alabama (FBNA), along with several DeKalb County agencies, will give out free food boxes in Fort Payne next month.

The boxes will be distributed at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on Saturday, April 2 at 8 a.m. The event will be drive-thru, and participants are asked to stay inside their vehicles.

The food boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no income restrictions to take a box of food.

Each of the 850 boxes given out contain shelf stable food, thus they need no refrigeration.

The event is a collaboration between FBNA, the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the City of Fort Payne, the DeKalb County Council on Aging, and DeKalb County Rural Public Transportation. For more information, visit the Council on Aging’s Facebook page.