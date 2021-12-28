Florida man killed in Tuesday morning wreck near Arab

(WHNT) — A 20-year-old Florida man was killed in a crash near Arab on Tuesday morning.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), David Anthony Daniel, 20, of Okeechobee, Fla., was fatally injured when his vehicle hit another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 67, just southwest of Arab.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Michael Kennemer of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., was not immediately available.

