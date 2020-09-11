Florence Police establish boundaries for future Confederate monument protests

FLORENCE, Ala. – Friday, Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler announced changes to protest policies outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

According to Chief Tyler, the following rules are now in place:

Protesters will be required to remain south of Tennessee Street and west of South Court Street (courthouse side)

Counter-protesters will be required to stay south of Tennessee Street and east of South Court Street (Long Lewis/Suntrust Building side)

Megaphones, microphones, and other devices for amplifying sound are restricted to the courthouse property only, and so long as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office allows it

Yelling, chanting, and signs remain allowed in all protest boundaries as long as noise levels remain reasonable

In the protest areas, roads and sidewalks must remain clear

The three blocks of North Court Street between Tennessee and Tuscaloosa Streets are restricted to business and restaurant patrons only. No protesting is allowed.

FPD has a zero-tolerance policy toward protesters protesting on North Court Street or crossing South Court Street to the other side and will enforce state codes regarding disorderly conduct.

Map of Florence Confederate monument protest boundaries (courtesy Florence Police)

The department stated the policies are supported by the ACLU as outlined in the organization’s protester’s rights literature, specifically, “Police are permitted to keep antagonistic groups separated, but should allow them to be within sight and sound of one another.” Additionally, the department says the ACLU also agrees that the police can place restrictions on protest routes and sound equipment when public safety requires it.

News 19 has reached out to the ACLU to clarify these boundaries and regulations, as well as to see how the two organizations worked together on the policies.

The department says recent events, such as protests last weekend and social media threats, have led to these boundaries.