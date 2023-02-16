Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said. (Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) ALEA

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says flood waters have shut down a portion of Alabama Highway 79 in Marshall County.

ALEA said that due to flooding both lanes of Alabama 79 from Columbus City Road to Riverbend Circle in Marshall County have been shut down. The agency said the road was shut down at around 9:22 p.m. Thursday night and is set to be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA said traffic from Riverbend Circle is being diverted to Alabama 431 and traffic on the north end of Columbia City Road will be diverted to Cathedral Caverns Highway.

The agency said state troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are available.