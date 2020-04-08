“Flatten the Curve” campaign aims at helping healthcare workers in Marshall County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Road signs and t-shirts are popping up across Marshall County reading "Flatten the Curve." They are the creation of The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers and are meant to be visual reminders for everyone to do their part.

"We all may not be essential at this point in terms of what your job is, but we are all essential in what we can do to flatten the curve. If that just means staying home or calling in on someone to check on them or sewing a hand-sewn mask for a frontline healthcare worker, or just wearing your t-shirt, so others can see it on social media and just spread that. That’s what our campaign is all about," explained The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers Director, Andrea Oliver.

Money raised goes to providing frontline medical workers with the things they need including personal protective equipment.

With mask limitations, the foundation has turned to paying local groups, including Masks for Marshall County and the Northeast Alabama Mask Makers, to make hand-sewn masks for those.

Members of Masks for Marshall County have donated 1,200 to hospital and nursing homes in Marshall County.

They are also using the money to help in other areas.

“There are equipment needs that we have supported. We’re also supporting our frontline workers through emergency assistance. We have helped set up daycare for our employees at Marshall Medical Centers who don’t have childcare anymore. So, really anything that arises out of the pandemic, out of COVID-19,” said Oliver.

Click here to buy from or donate to the foundation's COVID-19 emergency fund.