JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 25-year-old Flat Rock man has been indicted for murder stemming from an April incident, according to online court documents.

Jerry Carl Hicks was arrested on April 7, 2023. He was accused of shooting and killing Aaron Morris Nix, 33, at a business on Veterans Drive late that Friday night.

When officers with the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrived, they found Nix already dead with a gunshot wound.

After SPD’s initial investigation, Hicks was charged with murder and was taken to the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000, which he posted on May 4 by using property as collateral.

The indictment, handed down from a Jackson County grand jury, says Hicks “did intentionally cause the death of [Nix}, by shooting him with a gun.”

A pre-trial hearing has been set for August 7, 2023, with an arraignment set for August 2.