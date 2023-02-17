JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Flat Rock father charged with stabbing and killing his 21-year-old son died from illness before a trial could ever begin, according to court records.

41-year-old Steven Ryan Wade was charged with the death of his son, Damian Blaze Wade, in August 2022.

A motion filed in November asked for the charges and the case to be dismissed after Steven Wade died from double pneumonia and sepsis on Thanksgiving Day.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on County Road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 a.m. on August 5.

The 911 call reported someone had been stabbed outside the home.

When deputies arrived, they said Damian Wade had an “apparent stab wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wade (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Steven Wade was found at the scene and was taken into custody.

A grand jury indicted him for murder on September 14, and on October 19 he was released from jail on a $150,000 property bond.

Authorities believed the incident had started with an argument.