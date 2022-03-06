DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — DeSoto State Park’s very first “ultra run” is just around the corner.

The 2022 Lost Falls Trail Run is happening on Saturday, March 12 at the state park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes a 10K, half marathon, and a 50K.

The 10K begins at 8:30 a.m., the half marathon at 8:15 a.m., and the 50K at 8 a.m. Officials say there will be a hard cutoff for the 50K at the end of eight hours, or 15:28 minutes per mile. To see each race’s route, visit ultrasignup.com.

The race is capped at 350 runners. Registration ends on Tuesday, March 8, so be sure to sign up here to claim your spot. All runners will receive a tee shirt and finisher medal, as well as a hot meal after the race.