MENTONE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Inaugural Mentone Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 21, with plenty of arts and crafts, food and entertainment for all ages to enjoy – but the best part is it’s all for a good cause.

Town officials say the festival will take place at the historic campus of Moon Lake Elementary School, now known as Moon Lake Village.

The school was built in 1928, and the Board of Education deeded the campus to the town after it closed in 2021. That led to the creation of Moon Lake Village, providing a space for shops, crafts workspaces, and entertainment events.

However, Mentone officials say the building is badly in need of repairs.

That’s where the festival comes in! All money raised during the Mentone Fall Festival will be used to help restore the old school building and bring it back to its former glory.

Dozens of vendors are set to attend and organizers say there will be plenty of entertainment all day long at the adjacent amphitheater. Food will also be available.

Admission to the festival is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Officials have said this event will somewhat replace the annual Mentone Fall Colorfest, where visitors could not only gaze at the spectacular mountain views but enjoy arts, crafts and entertainment.

The Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) made the “difficult” decision to forego that event, according to the Town of Mentone, and hope the new Mentone Fall Festival will provide just as much memorable fun.

Local shops, restaurants, galleries and parks will be welcoming festival-goers to Mentone all weekend long, with the Mentone Inn hosting a kick-off concert Friday evening.

Vendors can follow the social media page here to stay updated on when/where to register.