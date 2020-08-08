First day of the fall semester at Skyline High School

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – As students stepped off the bus Friday morning for their first day of traditional learning at Skyline High School, they patiently waited their turn to get their temperature taken.

Skyline High School Principal Drew McNutt said plenty of planning went into making sure that everything ran smoothly for the first day.



“We’ve got a little something for everybody, but the bottom line is, it’s the first day of school period, whether it’s in a pandemic or not,” said McNutt.

Students from Pre-K through grade 12 were masked up and being instructed by teachers and faculty exactly where to go and what to do.

McNutt said that he’s confident in the training and preparation for both in-person and remote learning as they navigate this new course.

Bus drivers are also taking extra precautions, sanitizing and cleaning the buses between trips.



Glenn Lewis, a bus driver in the Jackson County school system, said he usually has 42 students but Friday he had less than half of that.

“It’s taking more time, but we’ve got to be careful about our children, we’ve got to make sure they are safe, we just have to spray the busses down when we unload and when we get home in the afternoon we have to spray them again,” said Lewis.