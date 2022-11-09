MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to a spokesperson with the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC).

AFC Spokesperson Jason Dockery reported the fire covered around 75 acres near the Morgan’s Cove community Tuesday night. At that time, the blaze was contained.

(Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department)

Dockery said the fire escaped containment Wednesday and nearly doubled in size. It is now 60% contained.

(Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo: Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department)

The Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) shared footage of the blaze Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.