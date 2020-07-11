FEMA declares federal disaster for multiple north Alabama counties following Easter weekend flooding and storms

(WHNT) – FEMA announced Friday President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for multiple counties in northeast Alabama following flooding and storms on Easter weekend.

The disaster counties include Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and Walker.

Federal funding will be made available to governments and nonprofits working to repair or replace buildings damaged by the storms in affected counties, as well as efforts to reduce severe weather threats to the public statewide.

The Easter Sunday Outbreak spawned 26 tornadoes across the state.