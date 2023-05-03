GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men from Grant have been arrested after Marshall County authorities say they were caught on video stealing lumber from the City Harbor Development earlier this month.

According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Brenton Carlisle, 55, and James Carlisle, 31, are both charged with first-degree theft of property following a recent investigation.

Surveillance footage captured the father and son taking lumber from the City Harbor construction site on Scott Street in Guntersville on April 16.

That footage was shared on social media, which led to tips from the public, which led authorities to the Carlisles, the sheriff wrote.

Deputies went to a house on Ross Subdivision Road, about a 10-minute drive from the construction site, where they say they found the stolen building materials, along with an equipment trailer that was reported as stolen from Springhill, Tennessee.

Brenton Carlisle was also found to be out on bond from a previous charge; Sheriff Sims says that the bond has been revoked.

James Carlisle and Brenton Carlisle remain in the Marshall County Jail, each under a $25,000 bond.