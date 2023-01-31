MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested in Marshall County after authorities said he traveled to Arab for an “intimate” meet-up with a child.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a father called them to say his child had been getting inappropriate texts from someone they didn’t know. The father told them he pretended to be his child and continued the conversation.

The MCSO said the person on the other end agreed to travel to the child’s home, but when he arrived, deputies were waiting.

22-year-old Tanner Allen was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Tanner Allen (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities remind parents to stay vigilant with their child’s usage of social media and the vulnerabilities it presents, and encourage them to check their phones for any kind of suspicious activity.

“Install parental controls on their phones to block illicit communications and activity from sexual predators,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The MCSO is still investigating, and they say more charges could come.

Allen was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 property bond.