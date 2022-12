MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a man died in a shooting in Marshall County over the weekend.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Elkins Road in Grant on December 18.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed a man was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.