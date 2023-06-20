MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of a Grant man who died in the hospital after being shot has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Gregory Allen Jarrett was shot in the face/head on June 15 and transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries on June 17.

Following his passing, Katrina Jarrett, Gregory’s cousin, started the GoFundMe which is almost halfway to its goal.

“I just wanted him to have a funeral and maybe a headstone,” said Katrina Jarrett. “He wasn’t an angel but he had a good soul. He’d help anybody. He was funny. He liked hanging out with his nieces and nephews.”

A spokesperson with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said on June 15, deputies and Grant Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 2500 Block of Eleven Forty Road in the Simpson Point Community near the Town of Grant.

Upon arrival, deputies found 28-year-old Jarrett with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head/face, lying in the front yard of the residence, according to MCSO.

Jarrett was transported to the Huntsville Hospital where he later died. His body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be scheduled later this week.

MCSO said Investigators and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office have been in close communication regarding this investigation, which is still ongoing. No charges have been filed in this case.