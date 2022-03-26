ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s a doodle party at the Sand Mountain Park next month!

Join Family Services of North Alabama for “Doodlepalooza,” a mid-morning event focused on providing your precious pups with an Easter experience you won’t soon forget. The event will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the dog park.

The event will feature a doggie Easter egg hunt, music, vendors, pictures with the Easter bunny, and a prize for the best Easter outfit! All dogs are welcome at the event.

“Doodlepalooza” is presented by SouthPaws Grooming Studio.