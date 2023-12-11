MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County nonprofit specializing in victim services & prevention and workforce development & education is expanding its services to offer more to residents in the county.

Family Services of North Alabama (FSNA), which serves seven counties across Alabama, now has a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner for Pediatrics at its Marshall County location.

“I’m the only one currently for Family Services, so in saying that…I am on call 24/7 and respond to any cases that come in through the crisis hotline regarding a sexual assault. “FSNA Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner for Pediatrics Tasha Galanty said.

Galanty tells News 19 before this position was implemented, any victim of sexual assault under the age of 14 had to go to crisis services in Huntsville or Birmingham.

“Being in a rural town like this, a lot of people have limited resources,” She said. “When you undergo a trauma like that, the last thing you want to do is think about how you’re going to have the money to afford to go to Birmingham or Huntsville.”

Along with sexual assault support, FSNA Executive Director Sherrie Hiett says they’ve created an adult education lab. The lab offers interview workshops, GED classes, and certifications to help people get back on their feet.

“If they come in for a parenting class on the workforce development & education side, if they at some point disclose about being a victim at some point in their lives (whether it was five minutes ago or ten years ago) they can refer them to our victim services & prevention department and we can give them free counseling and coaching,” she said. “If they come in as a victim or a survivor and they don’t have a job and are in need of a certification class…we can then refer them to our workforce and development program and they can get a career.”

Hiett says it’s about restoring hope through advocacy, education, and resource networking.

“We don’t just want to treat the trauma…we want to treat the person as a whole,” Hiett added.

Anyone in need of services from FSNA can reach out to their 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-888-878-9159.