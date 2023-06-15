JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Testimony continued in the jury trial against a former Scottsboro Police Officer charged with willful abuse of a child, but the defense rested its case before the jury was brought in and before the judge even put on his robe.

Ryan Benton Manning, 34, was arrested and charged for the alleged abuse on December 13, 2021, following an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

News 19’s Emily Moessner provided updates from the courtroom as the trial continued in its fourth day, and said the defense made a motion for Manning to be acquitted, but the judge denied that request.

According to testimony from an orthopedic specialist, the child was only two months old when the alleged abuse occurred. The doctor went over X-rays of the infant, who he said was deficient in Vitamin D and was “slow to develop.”

The specialist also claimed in their testimony that the mother “didn’t pass enough stuff along to the baby.”

Officials with ALEA said their investigation began in October 2021, when the Scottsboro Police Department asked them to look into Manning. According to Scottsboro Police, Manning was terminated from their department on December 27, 2021.

According to a grand jury indictment, charging Manning with willful child abuse and aggravated assault, the former officer was accused of “using physical force that caused multiple fractures” to the victim, who was reported to be “a child of the defendant.”

However, Manning filed a motion for a “more specific indictment,” saying the one returned by the grand jury was insufficient since it didn’t provide a specific date and time of the alleged offense, didn’t describe the details of why Manning was indicted, and didn’t describe where in Jackson County the alleged offense happened.

That motion was denied when the court provided Alabama Rule of Criminal Procedure 13.2(d), which states, “It is not necessary to state the precise time or date at which or on which the offense is alleged to have been committed, or the place where the offense is alleged to have been committed unless the time or place is a material element of the offense.”

Manning and his defense filed more requests asking for specificity, which were ultimately denied.

Now-Sheriff Rocky Harnen confirmed that Manning had been booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Dec. 13, 2021, though he was released from custody that same day.

When a request was made for a special prosecutor in the case, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann was chosen.

Manning pleaded not guilty in Feb. 2022, after requesting the trial to be continued.

The former officer’s bond was revoked when court records say he was charged in May 2022 with third-degree domestic violence against his estranged wife, who was also listed as a witness in the case against him. He was later placed on house arrest, according to court documents.

The jury trial began on Monday, June 12.