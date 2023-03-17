DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman, whose ex-husband was charged with 23 sex-related crimes, has also been arrested and now faces several counts of child abuse, according to authorities.

36-year-old Jessica Lindsey Nation of Crossville was taken into custody on Thursday, March 16 after six grand jury indictment warrants were issued for her arrest.

She was charged with three counts of willful torture/abuse of a child and three counts of aggravated child abuse.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Nation’s arrest stems from their investigation alongside the Alabama Department of Human Resources after allegations of abuse and neglect were made in 2021.

Jessica Nation (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office) Steven Nation (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nation is the ex-wife of Steven Nation, who was arrested on August 23, 2022. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and four counts of indecent exposure, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of willful torture/abuse of a child and three counts of aggravated child abuse.

His bond is set at $1,370,000. Steven Nation has already pleaded not guilty.

Jessica Nation’s bond has been set at $150,000.