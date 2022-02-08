DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Fort Payne City Schools teacher will be required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual contact with a student.

Donavan Wayne Dalton pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in DeKalb County Circuit Court.

He will serve 84 months of jail time, split between the county jail (six months), followed by five years of probation, in addition to registering as a sex offender and paying $689.50 in court costs.

Dalton was initially arrested in October 2020. At the time, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office charged him as a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19, a felony.