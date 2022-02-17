ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says a press conference will be held in reference to a missing persons case.

Authorities are expected to speak about a woman missing since March of 2019, Virginia Black Collier. The conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton says a vehicle belonging to Collier was found in the Black Creek Community.

All details of the case will be discussed at the press conference, and all agencies involved are scheduled to attend.

The Glencoe Police Department, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department and Jacksonville State Center for Applied Forensics are all involved with the case.