JACKSON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Jackson County has a new chief deputy in town.

In a statement on social media, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) announced that Sheriff Rocky Harnen has appointed Eric Woodall to the post.

Woodall began his career in law enforcement with the Hollywood Police Department. He joined JCSO in 1999 and has served both as a deputy and an investigator. For the past 14 years, Woodall has served as the Investigative Division supervisor.

The new chief deputy also served as a task force officer with the FBI North Alabama Violent Crime Taskforce and the Alabame Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Woodall said he is a graduate of the 100th session of the North East Alabama Police Academy and the 243rd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He said he was recently honored to be a part of the Jackson County Leadership class of 2023.

Outside of his police work, Woodall said he serves on the board of directors for both the Jackson County Child Advocacy Center and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources.

He replaces former chief deputy, now Sheriff Harnen who was appointed sheriff by Governor Kay Ivey in April. Harnen succeeded Sheriff Chuck Phillips, who retired.

Woodall said he looks forward to working with Harnen in his new role.

“I’m honored to serve as Chief Deputy under Sheriff Harnen and work with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office to serve the citizens of Jackson County,” Woodall said.