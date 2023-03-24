MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 91-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Eugene Hall of Grant was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 431 near New Hope Highway, about eight miles north of Guntersville, according to ALEA. The incident happened around 3 p.m.

ALEA said Hall was not using his seatbelt when his 2005 Buick Lesabre was struck by a 2006 Honda Accord driven by an unnamed 18-year-old.

Hall was transported to Marshall Medical North Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The teen was also injured in the wreck and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.