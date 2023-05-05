MENTONE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near the Alabama-Georgia state line, southeast of Mentone, according to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The earthquake, confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), occured around 11:27 a.m. central time Friday. After a review by the USGS, the earthquake measured a depth of 10.4 kilometers and had a magnitude of 2.0.

The reported location was 2 kilometers west/northwest of Menlo, Georgia.

The Alabama EMA said this region has a history of small earthquakes, but shaking from small magnitudes such as this isn’t generally associated with structural damage.