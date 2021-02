ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A popular stop during the morning commute will soon be opening in Albertville.

Dunkin’ plans to open for business at 8171 US-431 Wednesday, February 24 at 5 a.m.

To celebrate, all customers will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee until 10 a.m. on the 24th, excluding cold brew coffees.

The ribbon will officially be cut for the new store at 8:30 a.m.

The restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. and will also have free WiFi internet available.