Duck hunter finds body of a man reported missing in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — The body of an Alabama man who has been missing since Dec. 6 has been found in Jackson County.

Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of 65-year-old Rickey Dowell, of Huntsville.

Al.com reports Dowell went missing in Hog Jaw Valley, an area near Stevenson between County Road 91 and the Tennessee River.

Harnen said hunters in early December heard Dowell shouting for help and believed he was in a marshy area in the valley. However, search parties were unable to find him. Authorities this month have used drones, boats and helicopter searches in an attempt to find him in the area and found his wallet, but not him. Harnen said.

On Tuesday, authorities said a duck hunter found Dowell’s remains about a quarter-mile from the area unsuccessfully searched earlier.