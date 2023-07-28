MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force (DTF) and Arab Police Department officers recovered about 3 pounds of meth while executing a search warrant Thursday night.

John Siggers, Commander of the Marshall County DTF, said officers executed a search warrant at a home on Eddie Scant City Road in Arab on Thursday, July 27.

Danny Joe Hayes was found in the home along with ‘approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine,’ which task force agents recovered.

(Photo: Marshall County Drug Task Force)

Hayes was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.