DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – DeKalb County deputies have made nearly three-dozen drug arrests throughout June. Through these arrests, more than 1,500 grams of marijuana, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, and 218 prescription pills have been taken off the streets.

Two people were arrested in a traffic stop on Friday, June 3 on County Road 1000. Andrew Wade Mikail Lambert, 26, and Jessica Amanda Lambert, 43, were arrested on outstanding warrants, and both were additionally charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The next day, Saturday, June 4, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 588 in Fort Payne. During a search of the home, a large amount of marijuana was found. Norman Dewayne Harris, 66, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy also stopped a vehicle on County Road 121 Saturday, where a K-9 unit discovered methamphetamine in the vehicle. Maya Panessa Geick, 24, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, June 5, DeKalb County deputies responded to a burglary on Andrew Lee Drive in Henagar. Gregory Lynn Garrett, 55, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree burglary. Deputies also found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the home, leading to two more arrests. David Larry Yancey, 72, and Dean S Williams, 52, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree marijuana possession.

A traffic stop Sunday also led to an arrest. Deputies stopped a vehicle on AL-40 in Henegar and smelled marijuana inside. Marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were found inside. Cory Allen Rendall, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, June 6, Crossville Police stopped a vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called to assist with the stop. John Michael Parker, Jr, 44, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, June 12, deputies stopped a vehicle on AL-75 near Ider, finding several unopened bottles of Zaza Red. Zaza Red contains the drug Tianeptine, which was sold as an anti-depressant at gas stations across the state. However, the Alabama Department of Public Health re-classified it as a Schedule II controlled substance and banned all non-prescription uses statewide in 2021. Brian Samuel Morrow, 52, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on Sunday, deputies were searching for a person reported to be breaking into homes in the Kilpatrick area. Deputies found a person matching the description and discovered he had methamphetamine and several items he admitted to stealing. Ricky Renea Guerrero, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of third-degree burglary.

On Tuesday, June 14, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on County Road 792 near Deer Head Cove. However, the driver sped away, leading deputies on a short chase before finally pulling over and running. Deputies gave chase and arrested him a short time later. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. William Anthony Konrad, 60, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, and two counts of attempting to elude police. Tress Anthony Konrad, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another Tuesday traffic stop on County Road 792 near Deer Head Cove, led to deputies finding marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Tammy Michelle Stone, 49, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, June 15, DeKalb County narcotics agents responded to a home on County Road 342 in Fyffe after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints that there were illegal drugs at the home. Agents found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several guns in the home. A juvenile and handicapped adult were found inside the home as well; DHR was called for assistance. Dylan Austin Stephens, 22, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.