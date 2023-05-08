FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — One person has minor injuries after an 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 35 near Fort Payne.

Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) Officers on the scene said they believe the truck was moving at a high rate of speed on Highway 35 Northbound in Fort Payne when it flipped onto its side at the Joe’s Truck Stop wall.

The incident occurred Monday night not far from a News 19 crew that was working in the area.

The officers on the scene said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Joes Truck Stop wall on Highway 35 was built in the 1950s to help protect homes from speeding vehicles.