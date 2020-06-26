Dozens of prescriptions medications dropped off during drug take back even in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – There was something new at Wednesday’s farmer’s market in Albertville. The Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare Substance Abuse Prevention Department and Albertville Police Department were hosting a drug take-back event.

The center hosts drug take-back events across Marshall County throughout the year. This year, though, COVID-19 forced them to cancel many of the drop off dates.

Organizers told WHNT News 19 drug take-back programs like this help keep the community safe in a couple of different ways.

“Part of it is to keep it out of the wrong hands. Maybe a small child could get into it accidentally, take what they don’t need to be taking.” said Albertville Police chief Jamie Smith. “In a lot of ways, it’s a target, for somebody people breaking into houses, that’s one of the things they do look for is prescription narcotics and prescription medications.”

Smith said this is an eco-friendly way to dispose of prescription medications, unlike flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash.