Don’t miss these holiday events in DeKalb County this December

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The month is looking busy for DeKalb County residents for holiday events to ring in the season.
From parades to decorated parks, residents of towns and cities like Fyffe, Henagar, Fort Payne, and Rainsville will be treated to a month’s worth of events to ring in the season.
Those events, listed by date, include:
- Christmas at the Cabin & Henagar Christmas Parade | December 4 at 5 p.m. | Henagar City Park
- Fyffe Christmas in the Park | December 4 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Fyffe Town Park
- Holiday Wreath Making Workshop | December 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | The Farm at Windy Hill in Mentone
- Ider Christmas Parade | December 4 at 1 p.m. | Hwy. 75 in Ider
- Sylvania Christmas Parade | December 4 at 2 p.m. | Hwy. 75 in Sylvania
- Rainsville Christmas in the Park | December 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Rainsville City Park
- Collinsville Christmas Parade | December 4 at 6 p.m. | Downtown Collinsville
- Valley Head Christmas Parade | December 4 at 10 a.m. | Main Street in Valley Head
- Fort Payne Christmas in the Park | December 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Downtown Fort Payne
- Crossville Christmas Tree Lighting | December 10 at 5 p.m. | Crossville Town Park
- Fort Payne Christmas Parade | December 10 at 6 p.m. | Downtown Fort Payne
- Rainsville Christmas Parade | December 11 at 11 a.m. | Main Street/Hwy. 35 in Rainsville
- Fyffe Christmas Parade | December 11 at 12 p.m. | Main Street in Fyffe
- Geraldine Christmas Parade | December 11 at 2 p.m. | Hwy. 75 in Geraldine
- Crossville Christmas Parade | December 11 at 5 p.m. | Main Street in Crossville
For more Christmas and holiday events across the Tennessee Valley, visit News 19’s Community Calendar.