SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — When Donna Fedrick decided to run for Scottsboro City Council in Place 5, she knew that the odds were stacked heavily against her.

However, her victory in the municipal elections last Tuesday was the end of a decade-long fight to be a part of a city that is experiencing tremendous growth.

Fredrick is new to the city council but not new to running in an election in her hometown after losing in her bid for probate judge ten years ago. She said that she would never run again.

Fredrick tells News 19 that she is thrilled to finally be in place to be a part of the change in Scottsboro.

“I’m going to do what I think is best for Scottsboro,” said Fredrick.

Fredrick noticed that no one was running against incumbent Gary Stewart in Place 5 on the city council and decided to give the city’s decision-making another try.

“I’ve worked with the public for over twenty years at the probate office and I’ve made lots of connections with city, county, and state officials,” Fredrick said. “We have a good team going with the city council now and I want to be a part of that.”

When Fredrick entered the race for Place 5, she was an overwhelming underdog to Gary Stewart, who has served on the Scottsboro city council for 10 years. Fredrick garnered over 60% of the vote in last week’s municipal elections. Some voters described her win over Stewart as an upset, but her supporters resoundingly say that it’s time for a change in Place 5.

“We got a lot of good things going here with businesses coming in and industry,” said Fredrick. “And a lot of people moving in. I want to be a part of what’s happening in Scottsboro and keep it moving forward. I do have a lot of passion for Scottsboro. I have a family here and my grandchildren go to school here. I want to keep it a safe and thriving place for my children and my grandchildren and everybody’s children.”

Now, finally, Fredrick is an intracule part of the change in her hometown.

“I want to help people and help the citizens of Scottsboro and do my best,” concluded Fredrick.

With her election, Donna Fredrick becomes one of two women to sit on Scottsboro City Council for the first time in nearly 30 years as she joins Nita Tolliver.