Donations needs for Blessings in a Backpack Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 is still hitting families hard. Some are unable to pay all their bills and buy nutritious food for their children.

But several Albertville churches are trying to help those families a little more through the Blessings in a Backpack program.

They have been part of the group for eight years now. In 2019, they helped feed around 300 students every weekend.

Each pack gets eight or nine items like soup, granola bars, cheez its, etc.

The volunteers need your help because Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks at school are right around the corner and even more food items will be needed to last the kids longer.

“We all know when we’re hungry and we get something to eat, we just feel better all the way around. So we want to make sure that we can help the kids strive to do better in school and to just do better in life,” said Albertville City Schools Blessings in a Backpack packing director Tammy Kilgore.

Kilgore told News 19 they are using a different supplier that prepackages the bags for to limit the amount of contact before the students get them.

Donations can be dropped off at several Albertville churches including Lifepoint, First Baptist, First Methodist, First Presbyterian, Compassion City Church, and Solitude Baptist.