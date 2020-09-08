Donations needed to help Jackson County restaurants, hungry families

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on just about everyone in Northeast Alabama.

It has been especially difficult for families already struggling to make ends meet and for local restaurants who cannot operate at 100%.

But the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is figuring out a way to help those two groups.

Around 900 Jackson County students struggle to find reliable sources of food when not in school. COVID-19 is making it even harder for their parents.

“They’re having a tough time just keeping the lights on and gas to get to work, and so many laid off,” said Food for Thought member Mary Carlton.

So, they take part in weekend meal backpack programs, like Food for Thought, which is provided solely through donations.

Another group struggling throught the pandemic is local restaurants.

Many were forced to patrially and even permanently close during the coronavirus.

“Everything slowed down completely overall. We, of course, had to do a complete shutdown to begin with. That’s laying off employees, only doing everything through the door. We had to cut hours back for ourselves. We had to cut business hours back for customers,” said Gear Jammers owner Debbie Light.

To help, the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Jackson County Legislative Delegation, Jackson County Commission, Scottsboro City, Jackson County Schools, Jackson County Economic Development Authority , Jackson County COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, IMPACT Learning Center – 21st Century Council , Main Street Downtown Scottsboro , and the Food for Thought program.

They are accepting monetary donations, so they can buy gift cards from restaurants to give to students in the backpack programs.

“We’re opening it up for anyone, whether it’s individuals, businesses, industries, organizations to donate and we will take those dollars and we will go out into the communities where these children are located and purchase gift cards from those restaurants in those communities where those schools are at and those will be given to the backpack program and put inside the student’s backpacks,” said Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce president Rick Roden.

“We will be very thankful for the purchases of the gift cards but most importantly it goes to children that need it,” said Light.

Carlton told News 19 it is a win-win.

“This is kind of a unique way. It is helping two people at the same time and there’s not too many ways you can do that,” added Carlton.

Light said if there are not enough donations to buy multiple gift cards for families in need, hungry children are always welcome to a free meal at Gear Jammers.

Click here to donate.