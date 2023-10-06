GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a ‘domestic violence’ incident led to one man being airlifted and a woman being injured.

Officers responded to a home on Payton Lane regarding a person possibly being shot Thursday around 2:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 79-year-old female in the front yard, and a 60-year-old male inside the home who had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man was airlifted to the Huntsville Hospital for his injuries while the woman was taken by ambulance for ‘less serious injuries, according to MCSO.

MCSO said the case is being investigated as a potential domestic violence situation between a mother and son and charges are expected over the next few days.