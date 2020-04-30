Dogtown’s Blessing Box provides the blessing some people need

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two women in Fort Payne accepted the call to bless their neighbors.

They’re leaving essential items on the lawn for any takers all day and all night.

Find out how

When you hear the call…

“Get your blessing,” said Fort Payne Resident Trena Akins. “You know this is for you.”

Be sure to answer.

“We’re home for a week,” said Chuck Langer. “We were passing by yesterday and the cabinet and containers in the front yard here caught my eye.”

Chuck Langer and his wife circled around and met two best friends: Trena Akins and Tammy Townsel.

“I sat home by myself during the day reading my bible and God just put it on my heart to do a Blessing Box,” said Fort Payne Resident Tammy Townsel. “I told my best friend Trena, and she said ‘we’ll make it happen.'”

The besties are out in Trena’s front yard every day.

Be a blessing unto others

The Dogtown Blessing Box has just about everything. There’s toys, toiletries, separated by women and men’s needs, and even caseload of produce.

Their generosity inspired Chuck to empty his pantry and donate. He and his wife travel the country delivering food and medicine for a living.

“If we as truck drivers driving the nation can’t get anything, we wonder what people in our neighborhoods are faced with, no toilet paper, no cleaning supplies, took us four weeks to get our first box of latex gloves,” said Chuck.

Spread love

As much good as they’re spreading, some people don’t want to be seen.

“I do have people come in late at night,” said Fort Payne Resident Trena Akins. “I don’t know if that they’re embarrassed, but they don’t need to be embarrassed. We’re all in this together.”

The Trena and Tammy said you can give them a call if you lack transportation or prefer delivery. Trena’s number is 256-481-7756. Tammy’s number is 256-605-2580.

Trena gave WHNT News 19 permission to share her home address. She’s collecting essential and non-essential items to add to the Blessing Box. Her address is 3344 Co Rd. 81, Fort Payne, AL 35967.

Related Content Blessing Box opens at Henager Library Video