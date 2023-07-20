DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Also known as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, the 127 Yard Sale is set for the first weekend in August, inviting pickers, antiquers and everything in between to rummage to their heart’s content.

Spanning six states and nearly 700 miles of shopping from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama, you’d be hard-pressed not to find a deal!

From Gadsden, the route continues northeast through DeKalb County, past Sand Rock and Fort Payne, through Desoto Falls and continuing into Mentone before crossing the border into Georgia.

Now in its 36th year, the event has brought shoppers and sellers together in a unique way.

The website doesn’t just provide a map of the route and a way to plan your trip, but suggestions for “major vendor” stops, which are areas with 25 vendors or more in the same location.

Creators of the World’s Longest Yard Sale said they wanted to hold an event that drew travelers off of the interstate and into small communities.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, you can all of those details – from rental spaces to resources – right here.

For shoppers, you can plan your route, find places to stay and fun things to do along the route at the “Yardsalers 101” section here.