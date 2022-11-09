GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.

“Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the sheriff’s office… passed away late this afternoon after suffering from medical complications that occurred two weeks ago,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Please keep Steve’s family in your prayers.”

According to social media posts made by Guthrie’s wife, Tammy, he was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones last month. He first coded on Wednesday, October 26 but was revived through CPR.

Guthrie was transferred to Huntsville Hospital on October 28.

On November 4, Tammy Guthrie wrote on Facebook that her husband suffered “severe anoxic brain damage in multiple areas” and was non-responsive.

In the wake of Chief Deputy Guthrie’s hospitalization, multiple businesses in Marshall County, including Jefferson’s and Hardee’s, added “PRAY FOR STEVE” to their signs. There were also several prayer vigils held for Guthrie over the weekend.