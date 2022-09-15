Authorities in Marshall County say that a “disruptive student” was detained on Thursday as the school went on lockdown.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that rumors on social media were floating around about a student on the school’s campus with a weapon, but deescalated those rumors quickly, saying that information was false.

Authorities say the student was removed from the school, which had been put on lockdown for what the sheriff’s office called “security reasons.”

Several parents responded to the post clarifying what happened with thanks, saying they appreciated the transparency by the department.

News 19 has reached out to Marshall County School officials but at the time this article was written have not heard back.