MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 39-year-old man charged with sodomy is back in custody after authorities and state officials cite the “unprecedented crisis at [the] border” as the reason he was walking free.

Dioniso Ramos was arrested on March 9, 2023, in Albertville, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray.

Ramos, an illegal alien, officials said, was initially arrested on November 28, 2022, for first-degree sodomy of an underage boy in Marshall County. Shortly after that arrest, he was released to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be deported.

Despite this, a press release from the Attorney General’s office said that a “concerned citizen” told Sheriff Sims that Ramos had been seen at a local department store in Marshall County. Upon further investigation, Ramos was arrested in early March.

After District Attorney Bray filed a motion to revoke his bond until trial, Ramos has been held in the Marshall County Jail without bond.

“Every state, including Alabama, has become a border state due to the disastrous and

misguided immigration policies of the Biden administration,” said Attorney General

Marshall. “The open-borders agenda has created a crime wave in our streets and

impacted our communities.”

Sheriff Sims, in agreement, said cases like Ramos’ are becoming more common across the state. “We did not hesitate to act and now this individual is back in custody to stand trial for his charges. With the border not secure, local communities like [ours] will continue to suffer from Biden’s failed immigration policies. As Sheriff, I will do everything in my power to safeguard the citizens of Marshall County in cases like this.”

“It’s unfortunate that we see time and time again that the federal government deporting

someone from our state that has committed a heinous crime means nothing,” said

District Attorney Bray. “…these criminals know if they are deported, they can illegally reenter the country. My office will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement to ensure the safety of Marshall County’s citizens when issues like this arise.”

Ramos made his first court appearance in front of Judge Mitchell Floyd on March 10. Court records show his case has been forwarded to a grand jury.