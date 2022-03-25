ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – New technology is coming to Etowah County.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said a nearly $15,000 grant from Governor Kay Ivey’s office is being put toward adding a digital forensics center at the Sheriff’s Office in Gadsden. A spokesperson told News 19 investigators have seen a rise in cases where digital evidence will be an asset in prosecution.

In addition to benefiting law enforcement agencies in Etowah County, which will have a local option to get information off cell phones in criminal cases, state authorities will benefit through Etowah County’s partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton stated the new equipment will help process cases faster, clear someone’s name, or get someone who’s dangerous off the streets. One ECSO investigator is already certified to operate the equipment that will be purchased and the goal is the continue to grow and adapt as digital forensics change.