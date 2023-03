Marshall County officials are warning drivers that Martling Gap Road will be closed to through traffic after a washout. (Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Marshall County officials are warning drivers that Martling Gap Road will be closed to through traffic after a washout.

Will Kennamer with Marshall County EMA told News 19 that the road could be closed for a few weeks for repairs.

The road is closed at the intersection of Martling Gap Road and Hwy 227 in Lake Guntersville State Park.

Authorities say Hustleville Road should be used as a detour in the meantime.