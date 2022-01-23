DeSoto Falls to close for two months

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — DeSoto Falls will close for dredging work on Monday, and won’t reopen to the public for two months. The park’s picnic and overlook areas will be closed during this time.

Park officials say debris and silt have been washing up along the Falls’ shore for years, especially when it floods. The dredging work will prevent this, allowing the park to create a beach and designated swimming area.

“Thousands of visitors enjoy DeSoto Falls every year, and it’s no secret that we cherish it as a truly special place,” said Josh Hughes, DeSoto State Park Superintendent. “This temporary closure should make it better than ever for our visitors. That’s the goal.”

Work is expected to take 60 days after starting on January 24, but weather could factor into just how long the park will stay closed.

“We believe visitors will be able to again enjoy the Falls’ scenic beauty when spring arrives,” said Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein.

“DeSoto Falls is one of Alabama’s true treasures, and we take our responsibility to protect it seriously,” Lein continued. “We apologize for any inconvenience this work will cause for our visitors, but it is critical to making sure the Falls is here for generations to come.”

The park’s parking lot will also be repaved after the dredging work. That will cause more temporary closures. For more information on DeSoto State Park, click here.