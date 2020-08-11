DeKalb Sheriff warns of arrest warrant scam

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam.

People have been getting calls that their social security numbers have been used in fraud and there’s a warrant for their arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the calls are coming from multiple numbers with a 256-717 prefix.

They say this is an attempt to get your personal information.

The office says that no law enforcement agency will call you over the phone if there’s a warrant for your arrest.