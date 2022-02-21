FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a new face leading DeKalb County’s only hospital. Effective on February 21, Darrell Nolon Blaylock took over as the new chief executive officer of DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

A statement from the hospital says Blaylock brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. He most recently served as the chief executive officer of the Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tenn. Prior to joining the Lincoln Health System, Blaylock worked as CEO for the West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer System in Martin, Tenn. where he was active in many local organizations.

“It’s an honor to join a team who is talented, caring, and shares my same passion for increasing access to care for the community,” Blaylock stated. “Fort Payne is a special place. I am excited to work with the staff, physicians, and get to know each other.”

Blaylock is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and Mississippi College. He and his wife have four children and five grandchildren.

“We are thrilled to have found in Darrell, a seasoned leader who is the perfect fit for the Fort Payne community and our hospital,” said Dr. Steven Isbell, the hospital’s board chairman.

DeKalb Regional is located at 200 Medical Center Drive SW in Fort Payne. The hospital celebrated 35 years of service to the community last fall.