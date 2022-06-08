RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb and Jackson counties will host a massive job fair on the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College this month.

The job fair will take place in the college’s gym on Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a flyer posted by the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, multiple industries will be represented at the job fair, including food service, manufacturing, and administrative positions. The fair will allow for on-site interviews, applications, and hires for full and part-time positions – as well as career exploration.

The flyer stated candidates should come prepared dressed for an interview and have a resume. Local officials will be on-site to help with applications.

For more information, contact either Nathan Lee or Pam Clay at 256-574-1331 or 256-845-7957. They are also available by email at nathanlee@jacksoncountyda.org and pclay@dekalbda.com.