MENTONE, Ala. (WHNT) — Democrats in DeKalb County are planning a march after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed the court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that granted women the right to abortion.

DeKalb Democrats will host a “March for Choice” in Mentone on Sunday, May 8 at 1 p.m.

Organizers say those wishing to march should meet in the parking lot on Highway 117 across from Mentone Market. The march will go to the Hitching post and will be followed by a gathering at the Town Park Pavilion.

“According to the leaked opinion, the Supreme Court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving laws regarding abortion access up to the states,” said Pam Miles, chair of the Democratic County Executive Committee. “Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will be illegal in Alabama, a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients.”

“This is what happens when extremism in GOP leadership goes unchecked,” Miles continued. “The 14th Amendment guarantees the right to privacy and now see infringements on private decisions in doctors’ offices just like at the ballot box.”

The march comes as part of the group’s upcoming May events. Others include:

DCD Spring Social: Monday, May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2339 County Road 608 in Valley Head

Monday, May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2339 County Road 608 in Valley Head Community Conversations: Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. at the Democratic Headquarters, located at 205 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne The topic will be climate change in America The guest speaker will be Angie Shugart, executive director of One World Adventure and Little River Waterkeeper

Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. at the Democratic Headquarters, located at 205 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne

To learn more about the DeKalb County Democratic Party’s upcoming activities, click here.